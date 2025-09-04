Hear a clip of new Limp Bizkit song, courtesy of viral drummer Kristina Rybalchenko

Leeds Festival 2025 - Day Three Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Matthew Baker/Getty Images) (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Limp Bizkit is teasing a new song with an assist from Kristina Rybalchenko, who's known for her viral drum videos.

Rybalchenko has posted an Instagram video of her playing along to the upcoming track, in which frontman Fred Durst declares, among other things, "When you're hot, you're hot/ When you're not, you're not."

The clip then cuts to Durst entering the room and saying, "Kristina, that's our new song, it's not out yet. How did you get that?"

"Please don't put it on the internet," he winkingly pleads.

Limp Bizkit released their latest album, Still Sucks, in 2021, which marked their first new record in 10 years. The band teased they were back in the studio in April.

