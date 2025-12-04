Hear Black Veil Brides team up with TX2 on new song, 'The End of Us'

Black Veil Brides have teamed up with the artist TX2 for a new song called "The End of Us."

You can watch the video for the track, which features BVB frontman Andy Biersack alongside TX2, streaming on YouTube.

"'The End of Us' is the darkest song I've ever written," says TX2 in a statement. "It captures that feeling of spiraling that happens shortly after betrayal, when everything you've built slips away. I said 'f*** it' and wanted to make a 6 minute epic. Live strings captured the emotions perfectly. Then having Andy's voice brings a weight and intensity that was perfect for the emotion of the track—he played the perfect character and created cinematic chaos."

"The End of Us" is the title track off TX2's upcoming album, due out Feb. 13. The record also includes the previously released Ice Nine Kills collaboration "MAD," and follows TX2's opening gig on select dates of the Summer of Loud tour headlined by Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive.

Black Veil Brides, meanwhile, put out a new single called "Hallelujah" in July. Their most recent album is 2021's The Phantom Tomorrow.

