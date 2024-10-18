Hear AiC's William DuVall & Rise Against's Tim McIlrath sing on new MC5 album

The new MC5 album Heavy Lifting is out now, and includes guest spots from Alice in Chains' William DuVall and Rise Against's Tim McIlrath.

DuVall sings on a track called "The Edge of the Switchblade," which also features Slash, while McIlrath contributes to a song called "Black Boots."

The previously released Heavy Lifting title track features Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello.

Heavy Lifting marks the first original MC5 album in over 50 years and was recorded by founding guitarist Wayne Kramer ahead of his death in February. Classic era MC5 drummer Dennis Thompson, who died in May, also plays on the record.

MC5 will be inducted by Morello into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during Saturday's ceremony in Cleveland with the Musical Excellence Award. The show streams live on Disney+.

