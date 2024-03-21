Free Diabetes Alert Day Health Fair - March 26, 2024

San Antonio, TX — March 21, 2024 – Many people are at risk for diabetes and don’t know it, but there is an easy way to find out. The community is invited to learn more at the Texas Diabetes Institute – the flagship diabetes research and treatment institute – on Tuesday, March 26 from 9-11 a.m. for a Diabetes Alert Day health fair. The event is free but registration is required.

Event attendees can get free glucose tests, learn more about research studies taking place at the Texas Diabetes Institute and taste healthy snacks with our certified diabetes educators. A panel of experts will speak in the auditorium starting at 9 a.m. The team will explain A1C, why it is important to know and share tips to promote a healthy A1C. It can be measured by your primary care doctor with a simple blood test.

“The A1C is like a blood sugar report card. It’s a test that measures the average level of sugar in a person’s bloodstream over the previous three months,” said Dr. Leo Lopez III, chief community and population health officer with University Health. A normal A1C is under 5.7%. Prediabetes is when the A1C is 5.7% to 6.4%. An A1C of 6.5% or more indicates diabetes. Knowing one’s A1C can help patients better manage their health, and possibly avoid developing diabetes.

Diabetes is widespread in Bexar County, which has some of the highest rates in the country. Experts warn that many people who have prediabetes or diabetes are unaware that they have it. When a person’s blood sugar stays elevated without treatment, it can lead to serious complications like heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, vision loss or amputations.

Adults and children should have an annual appointment with a primary care doctor to help identify their risks. It is especially important for those patients with a family history of diabetes to visit their doctor and ask for an A1C test as part of their exam. Many of the most severe complications are preventable with healthy lifestyle changes.

Learn more about diabetes care at University Health.

WHAT: Diabetes Alert Day health fair and panel presentation

WHO: Interviews available with diabetes experts

WHEN: Tuesday, March 26, 9-11 a.m.

RSVP: The public can register to attend at this link.

