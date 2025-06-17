Hatebreed guitarist Wayne Lozinak sidelined from tour due to benign brain tumor

Hatebreed guitarist Wayne Lozinak has dropped off the band's current tour of Europe after being diagnosed with a benign brain tumor.

In a Facebook post, the metal outfit shares that Lozinak "began experiencing mild symptoms that raised concerns of a possible stroke" while performing Saturday during England's Download Festival.

"Out of an abundance of caution, he sought medical attention the following day upon arriving in Lille, France," Hatebreed writes. "After undergoing a CT scan at the ER, doctors discovered a brain tumor, leading to his immediate admission for further testing."

"Following a thorough 24-hour evaluation, including an MRI, it was determined that the tumor is a benign meningioma—a slow-growing mass that has likely been present for years," the post continues. "We are immensely relieved that Wayne’s diagnosis is the best possible outcome given the circumstances."

Hatebreed plans to continue their tour while Lozinak returns to the U.S. to "prepare for surgery and focus on rest and recovery."

"His strength and resilience remain unwavering, and he is determined to return to Hatebreed as soon as he is able," the band says. "We appreciate all the love and support from fans, friends, and the music community during this time."

