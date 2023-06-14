Hatebreed announces 20th anniversary ﻿'The Rise of Brutality'﻿ tour

Hatebreed has announced a North American tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's 2003 album, The Rise of Brutality.

The headlining outing launches September 3 in Canada's Quebec City and wraps up September 24 in Tampa, Florida.

"It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since the release of The Rise of Brutality album," says frontman Jamey Jasta. "These songs are always fun to play and we're looking forward to adding some of them to the set that we've previously either never or rarely played live."

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Hatebreed.com.

