HARDY channels inner "Rockstar" with new single

Big Loud Records/Big Loud Rock

By Josh Johnson

HARDY wants to be more than a just little bit rock 'n' roll.

After crossing over to rock radio, the country star has now released a new song called "Rockstar." The track is the first single off HARDY's upcoming rock album.

On the chorus, HARDY sings, "I ain't saying that I'm Nickelback/Kickin it in Cali with today's who's who/But everybody's got a song called rockstar/Lately I've been feeling like one/So I wrote one too." He also seems to reference his single "Jack," which hit #3 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, with the lyric, "I made a song about whiskey and they played it."

Meanwhile, the "Rockstar" video makes references to big-name rockers, including Nirvana, KISS, AC/DC, Queen and The Beatles.

You can listen to "Rockstar" now via digital outlets and watch its video streaming now on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!