Hallelujah! Black Veil Brides tease new single

Black Veil Brides In Concert Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Black Veil Brides fans, rejoice!

Andy Biersack and company are teasing a new track called "Hallelujah." The song is available to presave, and you can hear a 30-second preview now via BVB's YouTube.

"Hallelujah" follows Black Veil Brides' 2024 EP, Bleeders. The band's most recent album is 2021's The Phantom Tomorrow.

Black Veil Brides will be playing the upcoming Warped Tour stops in Long Beach, California, and Orlando, Florida, as well as the Louder than Life and Aftershock festivals.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!