Hallelujah! Black Veil Brides tease new single

Black Veil Brides fans, rejoice!

Andy Biersack and company are teasing a new track called "Hallelujah." The song is available to presave, and you can hear a 30-second preview now via BVB's YouTube.

"Hallelujah" follows Black Veil Brides' 2024 EP, Bleeders. The band's most recent album is 2021's The Phantom Tomorrow.

Black Veil Brides will be playing the upcoming Warped Tour stops in Long Beach, California, and Orlando, Florida, as well as the Louder than Life and Aftershock festivals.

