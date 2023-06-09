Halestorm's started work on next album

Halestorm has started work on a new album, according to bassist Josh Smith.

Speaking with the U.K.'s The Sound Lab, Smith shares, "When we were just home, we spent a week with someone who I'm not sure I'm at liberty to say, so I'm just gonna keep it hush for now."

"I try my best not to speak out of turn, which means I usually don't speak a lot," he laughs. "But yes, we're working on new music."

Halestorm's most recent album is 2022's Back from the Dead, which spawned the singles "The Steeple" and "Wicked Ways," along with the title track.

Following their current European run, Halestorm will return to the U.S. this summer on tour with Volbeat.

