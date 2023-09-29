Halestorm's Lzzy Hale sings on new Sophie Lloyd single, "Imposter Syndrome

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale guests on a new song called "Imposter Syndrome" by guitar virtuoso Sophie Lloyd.

"Thank you so much to Sophie Lloyd for recruiting me for this track and for trusting me with her heart whilst writing it," Hale says. "What an incredible talent and brilliant human being. It's been a pleasure watching the world discover what the rest of us already knew! Congrats Sophie!!!!"

You can listen to "Imposter Syndrome" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video will premiere Friday, October 6.

Lloyd previously collaborated with Trivium's Matt Heafy and also plays guitar in Machine Gun Kelly's live band.

