Halestorm's Lzzy Hale announces signature Kramer Voyager guitar

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale has announced a new signature guitar in collaboration with the company Kramer.

The Kramer Lzzy Hale Voyager comes in a black diamond holographic sparkle and costs $1,499.

"Come meet this bonafide rockstar from outer space!" Hale says of her Voyager. "I'm proud to introduce the most out of this world guitar I've ever had in my arsenal."

"Straight from my inner child, my signature Kramer Voyager is a tribute to my ferocity," she continues. "Horns high, and sharp as lightning. This little alien creature dreams and screams big. She's love at first flight…and you'll never find another like her!"

For more info, visit KramerGuitars.com.

The Lzzy Hale Voyager is the first signature guitar Kramer has created for a female artist. Hale previously teamed up with Gibson, Kramer's parent company, to become its first female brand ambassador.

