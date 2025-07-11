Halestorm shares new 'Everest' track, 'Rain Your Blood on Me'

By Josh Johnson

Halestorm has shared a new song called "Rain Your Blood on Me," a track off the band's upcoming album, Everest.

Lzzy Hale and company previously premiered "Rain Your Blood on Me" during their performance at Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne's Back to the Beginning farewell concert. Their set also included a rendition of their song "Love Bites (So Do I)" and a cover of Ozzy's track "Perry Mason."

You can listen to the official studio version of "Rain Your Blood on Me" now via digital outlets.

Everest, the follow-up to 2022's Back from the Dead, drops Aug. 8. It also includes the lead single "Darkness Always Wins."

Halestorm will launch a U.S. tour alongside Volbeat July 17 in Denver.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

