Halestorm releases '﻿Live at Wembley'﻿ live album & concert film

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Halestorm is revisiting a recent trip across the pond in a new live album and concert film.

Live at Wembley captures the "I Miss the Misery" outfit's December 2023 show at the famed London arena. The 18-track set captures performances of songs from throughout Halestorm's discography, including tracks from their latest album, 2022's Back from the Dead.

You can listen to Live at Wembley now via digital outlets and watch it in its entirety on YouTube.

Halestorm will launch a U.S. tour alongside I Prevail in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!