Halestorm releases new video for 'Everest' track 'Like a Woman Can'

Halestorm (Jimmy Fontaine)
By Andrea Dresdale

Halestorm's new album Everest is out now, and the band has just released a video for one of its tracks.

In the black-and-white video for the emotional, bluesy track "Like a Woman Can," we see a parade of various women, while Lzzy Hale sings to an unseen male partner, "Why can't you love me like a woman can?"  In a statement, she says the song is about "Venus asking Mars to meet her in the middle while in the midst of a bisexual awakening."

Halestorm will spend the rest of August on tour with Volbeat, and in September, they'll start a co-headlining tour with Lindsey Stirling and Apocalyptica.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

