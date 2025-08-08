Halestorm releases new video for 'Everest' track 'Like a Woman Can'

Halestorm's new album Everest is out now, and the band has just released a video for one of its tracks.

In the black-and-white video for the emotional, bluesy track "Like a Woman Can," we see a parade of various women, while Lzzy Hale sings to an unseen male partner, "Why can't you love me like a woman can?" In a statement, she says the song is about "Venus asking Mars to meet her in the middle while in the midst of a bisexual awakening."

Halestorm will spend the rest of August on tour with Volbeat, and in September, they'll start a co-headlining tour with Lindsey Stirling and Apocalyptica.

