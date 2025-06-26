Halestorm prepares for battle in new 'Darkness Always Wins' video

Halestorm has premiered the video for "Darkness Always Wins," the lead single off the band's upcoming album, Everest.

The clip features frontwoman Lzzy Hale sporting chainmail and wielding a sword as she prepares to battle a shadowy figure. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

Everest, the follow-up to 2022's Back from the Dead, drops Aug. 8.

Halestorm is currently on tour in Europe playing shows with Iron Maiden. They'll perform at the Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning concert in England on July 5 before returning to the U.S. for a tour with Volbeat.

