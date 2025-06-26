Halestorm prepares for battle in new 'Darkness Always Wins' video

Atlantic
By Josh Johnson

Halestorm has premiered the video for "Darkness Always Wins," the lead single off the band's upcoming album, Everest.

The clip features frontwoman Lzzy Hale sporting chainmail and wielding a sword as she prepares to battle a shadowy figure. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

Everest, the follow-up to 2022's Back from the Dead, drops Aug. 8.

Halestorm is currently on tour in Europe playing shows with Iron Maiden. They'll perform at the Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning concert in England on July 5 before returning to the U.S. for a tour with Volbeat.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!