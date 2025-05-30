Halestorm premieres title track off upcoming ﻿'Everest' ﻿album

Halestorm has premiered a new song called "Everest," the title track off the band's upcoming album.

"Our song 'Everest' is the summit of everything we've fought for—every scream, every scar, every triumph," says frontwoman Lzzy Hale. "This album is US, louder and bolder, and more brutally honest than ever, standing tall in the face of the storm."

You can listen to "Everest" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Everest the album, the follow-up to 2022's Back from the Dead, will be released Aug. 8. It also includes the lead single "Darkness Always Wins."

Halestorm is currently touring Europe while opening for Iron Maiden. They'll launch a U.S. tour alongside Volbeat in July.

