Halestorm plans on 'upping the ante' on US nEVEREST tour

Halestorm will launch their U.S. nEVEREST tour in support of their new album, Everest, Thursday in Salem, Virginia. As frontwoman Lzzy Hale tells ABC Audio, the band plans on "upping the ante with our production" for the trek.

"[We're] having a lot of fun with it and really kind of digging into the visuals and the fantasy aspect of the artwork and how the songs coincide with that," Hale says.

Notably, Everest is the first Halestorm record not to feature an image of Hale or her bandmates on the cover. Instead, the "I Miss the Misery" rockers channel a more '80s metal vibe with an image of a demon looming over a naked woman lying on the ground.

As for what that all means, well, that's the point.

"We have this ... looming darkness in the background and then we have the mountain, and there's a staircase, which, where does that lead?" Hale asks. "I don't know."

"Why is there a woman on the slab, and why is she cold?" she continues. "Why is she naked? We don't know!"

While the artwork and production may be more fantastical, on the music side, Halestorm promises a classic rock 'n' roll experience.

"We're still a bare-bones band," Hale says. "We don't play with a click or with backing tracks or anything, and we switch up the set every night because we have some crazy superfans that come and see every single show."

"We're looking forward to just kind of raising the bar a little bit with everything that we do and giving the people that come and see us a real show," she continues. "I'm very much looking forward to it."

Halestorm's tour will also feature violinist Lindsey Stirling and cello metallers Apocalyptica on the bill.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.