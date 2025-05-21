Halestorm, Motionless in White & more playing 2026 ShipRocked concert cruise

ASK4 Entertainment
By Josh Johnson

Halestorm and Motionless in White are among the artists playing the 2026 ShipRocked concert cruise, taking place Jan. 25-31.

The seafaring festival will set sail from Miami and will make stops at the private cruise port of Half Moon Cay, Celebration Key and Nassau in The Bahamas. Halestorm's set will take place on the final night of the cruise ahead of its departure from Nassau.

"We are so proud to announce the return of the Storm to ShipRocked! Halestorm, that is!" Lzzy Hale and company say. "Get freaky…pack your s*** and bring your horns…and get wet and wild with us on the final night of ShipRocked!"

The lineup also includes Wage War, AWOLNATION, Knocked Loose, Avatar, Starset, From Ashes to New, Sleep Theory, Suicidal Tendencies and Kittie.

For more info, visit ShipRocked.com.

