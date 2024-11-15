Halestorm joins Brooks & Dunn for reworked 'Boot Scootin' Boogie'

Halestorm has joined up with Brooks & Dunn for a reworked version of their song "Boot Scootin' Boogie."

The recording appears on the country duo's new Reboot II album, featuring reimagined songs from throughout their discography.

Frontwoman Lzzy Hale previously described the collaboration as, "What if Lemmy from Motörhead was a member of Led Zeppelin and THEY birthed a song called 'Boot Scootin' Boogie,' what would that sound like?"

You can listen to the Halestorm-featuring "Boot Scootin' Boogie" and Reboot II, out now. The album also features Jelly Roll and HARDY.

Halestorm recently wrapped a Canadian tour with Evanescence. They'll launch an acoustic duo tour featuring Hale and guitarist Joe Hottinger in January.

