Halestorm featured on Brooks & Dunn's '﻿Reboot II'﻿ album

Halestorm is featured on Brooks & Dunn's upcoming Reboot II album, featuring reimagined versions of songs from throughout the country duo's discography.

Lzzy Hale and company put their spin on the track "Boot Scootin' Boogie," which they approached by imagining, "What if Lemmy from Motörhead was a member of Led Zeppelin and THEY birthed a song called 'Boot Scootin' Boogie.'"

"We were relieved that [Brooks & Dunn] loved it, that we passed the audition, and that we somehow matched Ronnie Dunn[']s mushroom trip premonitions for this particular project," Hale says.

Reboot II is due out Nov. 15.

Halestorm, by the way, has a lot of experience with covers, taking on songs including Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike," Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" and Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" with their Reanimate EP series.

