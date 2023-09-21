Halestorm, Dee Snider attending New York Comic Con with Z2 Comics

Halestorm and Twisted Sister's Dee Snider will be attending the 2023 New York Comic Con.

The "I Miss the Misery" outfit and the "We're Not Gonna Take It" rocker will be supporting their respective graphic novels, Hyde Manor and He's Not Gonna Take It, which were published by the company Z2 Comics.

Hyde Manor, which takes its name from Halestorm song "Mz. Hyde," tells a fictional story of Lzzy Hale and company meeting "sinister doppelgangers of themselves." He's Not Gonna Take It, meanwhile, is a comic book retelling of Snider's crusade against the Parents Music Resource Center, culminating in his famed remarks during a 1985 Senate hearing.

Also joining Z2 Comics at NYCC are GWAR and Life of Agony bassist Alan Robert, who contributed to the Pantera Vulgar Display of Power graphic novel.

The 2023 New York Comic Con takes place October 12-15.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.