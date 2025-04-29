Halestorm announces new ﻿'Everest' ﻿album + tour dates

Halestorm will be scaling Earth's highest peak with their next album.

The sixth studio effort from Lzzy Hale and company is called Everest, and is due out Aug. 8. It's the follow-up to 2022's Back from the Dead.

Lead single "Darkness Always Wins" is out now.

"Our album Everest is a story of our journey as a band, full of beautiful endings and new beginnings," Hale says. "We weave a tangled web of melancholy, frustration, anger and the vast purgatory of love and love lost."

"It is a rollercoaster of epic musical detours, great songwriting and completely unhinged twists and turns," she continues. "Everest is an auditory representation of the 4 pillars of Halestorm. Let us reintroduce ourselves and invite you into our world…if you dare."

Halestorm has also announced a new run of U.S. tour dates in support of Everest, running from Sept. 11 in Salem, Virginia, to Oct. 11 in Spokane, Washington. The outing will be co-headlined by violinist Lindsey Stirling and will also feature cello metallers Apocalyptica on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HalestormRocks.com.

Halestorm's 2025 live schedule also includes a U.S. tour with Volbeat, European dates with Iron Maiden and playing the Black Sabbath reunion/farewell concert.

