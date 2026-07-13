Guns N’ Roses launch sweepstakes to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

(L-R) Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 06, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

Guns N’ Roses are giving fans a chance to win a VIP experience to one of their upcoming shows, while also raising money to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The "Welcome to the Jungle" rockers have just launched a new sweepstakes offering two premium tickets to their show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Sept. 5, along with roundtrip airfare and a three-night hotel stay for two.

The package also comes with VIP riser access in the pit, a behind-the-scenes tour of the production, an onstage group photo, limited-edition VIP merch and more.

The sweepstakes is being hosted by the platform Fandiem. Fans can enter by making a donation that will go to support the national fundraising campaign for AFSP. Those who donate $150 or more will receive a free Guns N’ Roses hoodie.

“We are grateful to Guns N’ Roses and Fandiem for their extraordinary support and for using their platform to champion the mission of our organization,” AFSP Chief Executive Officer Bob Gebbia said in a statement. “Music has a unique ability to reduce stigma and start conversations that save lives, and by bringing a message of hope directly to fans during their 2026 World Tour, the band is helping us reach more people with vital resources and the knowledge that they are not alone.”

The sweepstakes is now open and will run until Aug. 21. More info can be found at Fandiem.com.

Guns N' Roses' North American tour kicks off July 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and runs through Sept. 19 in Atlanta. A complete list of show dates can be found at GunsNRoses.com.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide — call or text the national lifeline at 988.

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