Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan announces new solo album, 'Lighthouse'

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan is set to release his third solo album, Lighthouse, on October 20 and has just shared the title track from the album.

The record, his first solo release since 2019's Tenderness, has the rocker "fusing acoustic elements with hard-edged rock 'n' roll to land at the sweet spot between soul-searching reflection and pure energy."

Lighthouse features 11 tracks, with guest appearances by McKagan's GNR bandmate Slash on a song called "Hope," Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell on "I Just Don't Know" and Iggy Pop on a reprise of the title track.

Lighthouse is available for preorder now. Here is the track list for the album:

"Lighthouse"

"Longfeather"

"Holy Water"

"I Saw God on 10th Street"

"Fallen"

"Forgiveness"

"Just Another Shakedown"

"Fallen Ones"

"Hope" (Feat. Slash)

"I Just Don't Know" (Feat. Jerry Cantrell)

"Lighthouse" (reprise) (Feat. Iggy Pop)

