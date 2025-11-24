Guns N’ Roses announce 2026 tour dates

Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 06, 2023 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

Welcome to 2026, it’s got Guns N’ Roses tour dates.

The “Welcome to the Jungle” rockers have announced a worldwide trek for 2026, including a U.S. leg running from July 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Sept. 18 in Atlanta. Additionally, they’ll play a one-off show in Hollywood, Florida, on May 5, and the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 7.

A presale begins Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time, and you can register for access now through Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

We are bringing the 2026 World Tour to a city near you! Sign up now for official presale access at https://t.co/wh96bNaIFk! 🌹

New singles Nothin' and Atlas are out Dec 2! pic.twitter.com/eYSqQknjAo — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) November 24, 2025

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GunsNRoses.com.

Along with the tour dates, GN’R has announced the premiere of two new songs, “Nothin” and “Atlas,” which will premiere Dec. 2. The tracks follow the 2023 singles “The General” and “Perhaps.”

The most recent Guns N’ Roses album remains 2008’s Chinese Democracy, which was released before Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined Axl Rose in the band in 2016.

