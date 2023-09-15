Guns N’ Roses add four new North American tour dates

Guns N' Roses are spending some more time on the road. The rockers just added four new North American dates to their current tour.

The new shows include one Canadian date, October 19 in Edmonton, as well as three U.S. shows: October 22 in Nampa, Idaho; October 24 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and October 27 in Denver, Colorado.

A Nightrain fan club presale begins Monday, September 18, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general onsale happening Wednesday, September 20, at 10 a.m. local time.

Next up, Guns N' Roses brings their tour to Hollywood, Florida, on Friday, September 15. The tour is set to wrap November 5 with a headlining set at the Heaven & Hell Festival in Mexico City. A complete list of tour dates can be found at gunsnroses.com.

