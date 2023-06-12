Guitarist Rob Caggiano speaks out on Volbeat departure

Former Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano has shared a statement following his departure from the band.

In an Instagram post, Caggiano thanks all the Volbeat fans and wishes the remaining band members "the best of luck moving forward," adding, "I'm extremely proud of everything we accomplished together over the last 10 years."

"Sometimes relationships simply run their course," Caggiano writes. "Sometimes certain obstacles, people or circumstances get in the way of the greater good. Sometimes people change and priorities shift. Sometimes it's unavoidable."

"We had a very special undeniable magic together as a band," he continues. "It's not something that comes together too often in this life and it's not something to be taken lightly. I certainly do not."

Caggiano joined Volbeat in 2013 after playing in Anthrax. Upon announcing Caggiano's exit in a statement June 5, Volbeat wrote, "During our time together we've traveled the world sharing great experiences and released four albums that we are immensely proud of, and we wouldn't change a moment of it."

As for what he'll be doing post-Volbeat, Caggiano says he has "lots of exciting things happening right now."

"I really couldn't be more fired up!" he adds. "Stay tuned ..."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.