Guitar pick owned & signed by Kurt Cobain auctioned for over $14,000

Kurt Cobain may have broken another auction record.

According to Guitar World, a guitar pick belonging to the late Nirvana frontman was sold for $14,678, reportedly the highest winning bid for a pick sold at auction.

Notably, the pick not only belonged to Cobain, but was also signed by him as "Kurdt Kobain." It features a drawing he made depicting the Dunlop Tortex tortoise logo. According to the seller, the pick is believed to have been used by Cobain during the recording sessions for Nirvana's 1991 landmark album, Nevermind.

"It feels surreal to own this piece of music history," auction winner Shaun Ertischek tells Guitar World. "I haven't seen anything like it before and it is truly one-of-a-kind. Kurt was obviously an incredible singer, songwriter and guitarist. It is beyond rare and special to have something played by his hand and subsequently signed."

Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E guitar, which he famously played during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged special, set the record for most expensive guitar sold at auction when it went for $6 million in 2020.

