Guess why The Who's Pete Townshend is 'disappointed' in the Oasis reunion

By Josh Johnson

Don't count The Who's Pete Townshend among those excited about the Oasis reunion.

Speaking to England's The Standard, the guitar legend shares that he's "disappointed" with the Gallagher brothers getting back together. When the writer asks if that's because he wasn't able to get a ticket, Townshend replies, "No, because I really like their solo albums."

The writer then quips that Townshend's comments are "echoing the sentiments of precisely no one ever." Indeed, you may recall when The 1975's Matty Healy declared in 2023, "There is not one person going to a [Noel Gallagher] High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig."

While Townshend's opinions on the collective and separate musical output of Noel and Liam may not be the most popular, he isn't the only Oasis contrarian out there. In a September interview, Fontaines D.C. members Carlos O'Connell and Conor Deegan III shared that they were "not excited" about the reunion.

Oasis' reunion tour launches in July 2025 in the U.K. and will come the U.S. in August.

