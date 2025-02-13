Guess how Liam Gallagher reacted to Oasis' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

In news that will shock approximately no one, Liam Gallagher is not exactly over the moon about Oasis' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

In response to the news that the "Wonderwall" outfit is included on the ballot for the second straight year, Liam posted, "RNR hall of fame is for W******."

Should Oasis actually be chosen for induction, though, Liam is willing to soften his stance, saying that he'd "Obv go and say it's the best thing EVER."

Liam made similar comments when Oasis was nominated for the Rock Hall in 2024, declaring, "F*** the Rock n Roll hall of fame."

"I don't need some w*** award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat," he added.

Of course, a lot can change between now and induction time. After all, when Oasis was nominated in 2024, Liam and Noel Gallagher were still publicly feuding before announcing the band's reunion months later.

The Oasis reunion tour launches in July in the U.K. and comes to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.