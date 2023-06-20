Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka: "I've been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years"

2023 Beale Street Music Festival Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Greta Van Fleet frontman Josh Kiszka has opened up about his sexuality, revealing in an Instagram post that he's "been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years."

"Those close to me are well aware, but it's important to me to share publicly," Kiszka writes.

Kiszka posted his coming out while reflecting on the laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community where he lives in Tennessee, which "threaten the freedom of love."

"It's imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond," Kiszka writes. "Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding, but there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in [Tennessee], the nation, and the world."

Kiszka also shares links to a number of resources and organizations supporting LGBTQ+ rights in Tennessee and throughout the country.

"The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation," he concludes. "The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

