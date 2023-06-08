Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka reacts to "The Weight of Dreams" being named best guitar solo of 21st century

Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka has the honor of playing the best guitar solo of the 21st century.

That's according to readers of Total Guitar, which bestowed the title to "The Weight of Dreams," the nearly nine-minute closer off GVF's 2021 sophomore album, The Battle at Garden's Gate.

In reaction to the news, Kiszka shared a Facebook post reading, "I am profoundly beholden and graced by the eloquence of those who nominated me."

"The Weight of Dreams" was followed on the poll by Alter Bridge's "Blackbird," Extreme's "Rise," The Darkness' "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" and Muse's "Reapers." Other songs that made the list include The White Stripes' "Ball and Biscuit," Audioslave's "Like a Stone," Velvet Revolver's "Slither," Green Day's "Holiday" and Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Eddie."

You can catch Kiszka shred live on Greta Van Fleet's upcoming summer tour supporting their upcoming album, Starcatcher, dropping July 21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.