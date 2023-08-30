Greta Van Fleet premieres video for ﻿'Starcatcher﻿' track "The Falling Sky"

Lava/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

Greta Van Fleet has premiered the video for "The Falling Sky," a track off the band's new album, Starcatcher.

The clip features a collage of images from a Lord of the Rings-esque fantasy world, including a giant sword, galloping horses and volcanic mountains. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

Starcatcher, the third GVF album, was released in July and also includes the single "Meeting the Master."

Greta Van Fleet's U.S. tour in support of Starcatcher continues September 3 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!