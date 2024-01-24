Greta Van Fleet launches 'Live from RCA Studio A' performance series

Greta Van Fleet has launched a new video performance series, Live from RCA Studio A.

The session was recorded at the famed Nashville recording studio and includes renditions of songs off the "Highway Tune" rockers' latest album, Starcatcher. The first clip, featuring a performance of the track "The Indigo Streak," is streaming now on YouTube.

Subsequent installments will be uploaded weekly and will spotlight the songs "Meeting the Master," "The Falling Sky," "Sacred the Thread" and "Farewell For Now."

Starcatcher, the third Greta Van Fleet album, was released in July 2023. It's nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2024 Grammys.

Greta Van Fleet will launch a U.S. headlining tour in April. They're also set to play a number of festivals, including at Guy Fieri's Flavortown Festival.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.