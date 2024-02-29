Greta Van Fleet-headlined Flavortown Fest canceled

By Josh Johnson

Greta Van Fleet is no longer headed to Flavortown.

The "Highway Tune" rockers had been set to headline celebrity chef Guy Fieri's inaugural Flavortown Fest, which was scheduled to take place June 1-2 in Columbus, Ohio. However, the festival has now been canceled, with organizers citing "unforeseen circumstances."

Refunds will be issued to all ticket buyers. The festival's three charity partners will also each receive a $10,000 donation.

Other artists on the lineup included country star Kane Brown and Poison's Bret Michaels.

While Greta Van Fleet won't be making the trip to Flavortown, you can catch them on their upcoming U.S. headlining tour, kicking off in April.

