Greta Van Fleet teases new song: 'A love song we were born to give'

Josh Kiszka and Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet perform live on stage during Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images,)

Greta Van Fleet is teasing a new song.

The "Highway Tune" rockers have shared a video from the studio on Facebook, jamming a track that begins as a quieter, piano-based tune before the guitar and drums kick in.

"A love song we were born to give," the post's caption reads.

The new track will follow the May single "Play Your Games," which marked the first fresh Greta Van Fleet material to follow their 2023 album, Starcatcher.

"Play Your Games" was released after Greta Van Fleet had posted a video called "Thanks for the Wild Ride," which had fans worried that the band had broken up. However, they later confirmed they were back in the studio.

Greta Van Fleet also returned to the live stage in May with an underplay show at New York City's intimate Bowery Ballroom venue.

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