Greta Van Fleet premieres new single, 'Play Your Games'

Greta Van Fleet has premiered a new single called "Play Your Games."

According to a press release, the track is "inspired by one of their oldest demos from the band’s revisited archives" and "channels the spirit of their earliest days."

"It's this beautiful nature of seizing a moment," says guitarist Jake Kiszka.

You can watch the "Play Your Games" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Play Your Games" marks the first new music from Greta Van Fleet to follow their 2023 album, Starcatcher. Fans worried that Starcatcher might've been the band's last album after they uploaded a video titled "Thanks for the Wild Ride" earlier in May. However, they later confirmed they were back in the studio.

Greta Van Fleet also returned to the live stage Wednesday with an underplay show at New York City's intimate Bowery Ballroom venue.

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