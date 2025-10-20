Greta Van Fleet members, Rival Sons frontman contribute to Springsteen biopic soundtrack

By Josh Johnson

'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)' album artwork. (20th Century Studios and Columbia Records)

Greta Van Fleet members and brothers Jake Kiszka and Sam Kiszka and Rival Sons frontman Jay Buchanan are all featured on the soundtrack to the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere.

The trio play together on two songs alongside actor Jeremy Allen White, who plays The Boss in the film. They also contribute to a cover of the song "I Put a Spell on You."

The Deliver Me from Nowhere soundtrack will be released Dec. 5. The movie hits theaters on Friday.

Greta Van Fleet's most recent album is 2023's Starcatcher. Jake also just released his debut album with his project Mirador in September.

The latest Rival Sons studio efforts are their 2023 companion EPs, ﻿DARKFIGHTER﻿ and ﻿LIGHTBRINGER﻿.

