Greta Van Fleet bids "Farewell for Now" with new ﻿'Starcatcher'﻿ song

Lava/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

Greta Van Fleet has premiered a new song called "Farewell for Now," a track off the band's upcoming album, Starcatcher.

You can listen to "Farewell for Now" via digital outlets. It follows the previously released Starcatcher cuts "Meeting the Master" and "Sacred the Thread."

Starcatcher is the third Greta Van Fleet album and the follow-up to 2021's The Battle at Garden's Gate. It arrives July 21.

Greta Van Fleet will launch a U.S. tour in support of Starcatcher July 24 in Nashville. Kaleo will also be on the bill for select dates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!