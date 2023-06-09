Greta Van Fleet bids "Farewell for Now" with new ﻿'Starcatcher'﻿ song

Greta Van Fleet has premiered a new song called "Farewell for Now," a track off the band's upcoming album, Starcatcher.

You can listen to "Farewell for Now" via digital outlets. It follows the previously released Starcatcher cuts "Meeting the Master" and "Sacred the Thread."

Starcatcher is the third Greta Van Fleet album and the follow-up to 2021's The Battle at Garden's Gate. It arrives July 21.

Greta Van Fleet will launch a U.S. tour in support of Starcatcher July 24 in Nashville. Kaleo will also be on the bill for select dates.

