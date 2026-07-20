Greta Van Fleet announces new single, 'Saw You Stand'

Greta Van Fleet has announced the release of a new single called "Saw You Stand."

The track, which the "Highway Tune" rockers have been teasing on social media over the past month, will officially premiere on July 31. It's available to presave now.

"Saw You Stand" will be the second new Greta Van Fleet song of 2026, following May's "Play Your Games." Before that, the band had fans worried that they'd broken up when they posted a video titled "Thanks for the Wild Ride" before later confirming they were back in the studio.

The most recent Greta Van Fleet album is 2023's Starcatcher.

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