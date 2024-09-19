Green Day's '﻿Dookie'﻿ certified double Diamond

Green Day's Dookie has been certified double Diamond by the RIAA.

The punk trio's 1994 breakout record is only the 13th album to pass the 20 million units mark in the U.S.

"Thank you to everyone who has loved this album as much as we have over the past 30 years and to all of you who have made it possible to live out our dreams," Green Day says.

Dookie spawned the singles "Basket Case," "Longview," "Welcome to Paradise" and "When I Come Around." In April, the Library of Congress announced it was inducting Dookie into the National Recording Registry.

Green Day has been playing Dookie in full in honor of its 30th anniversary on their ongoing U.S. stadium tour. They're also performing 2004's American Idiot in its entirety to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

