Green Day's "Dilemma" hits #1 on '﻿Billboard﻿'s' Mainstream Rock Airplay chart

By Josh Johnson

Green Day's single "Dilemma" has hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The track gives the "American Idiot" trio a total of nine leaders on Mainstream Rock Airplay, and their second from their new Saviors album, following lead single "The American Dream Is Killing Me."

On the Alternative Airplay chart, where Green Day has earned 12 number ones, "Dilemma" sits at #2.

Saviors, the 14th Green Day album, was released in January. Green Day will launch a U.S. stadium tour in support of the record in July, during which they'll also be playing their Dookie and American Idiot albums in full in honor of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

