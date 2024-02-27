Green Day's "Basket Case" hits 1 billion Spotify streams

Spotify users have officially listened to Billie Joe Armstrong whine 1 billion times.

Green Day's hit "Basket Case" has joined Spotify's Billions Club, a playlist of all the songs with at least 1 billion streams on the platform. It's the first Green Day song to hit the milestone.

In a Facebook post responding to the news, Green Day writes, "What's that, you say!? Basket Case is in Spotify's BILLIONS CLUB?!" alongside a trio of exploding head emojis.

"Basket Case" originally appeared on Green Day's breakout 1994 album, Dookie, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier in February.

Green Day put out a new album, Saviors, in January. They'll launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in July, during which they'll also be playing Dookie and 2004's American Idiot in honor of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

