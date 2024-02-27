Green Day's "Basket Case" hits 1 billion Spotify streams

Disney/Chris Willard

By Josh Johnson

Spotify users have officially listened to Billie Joe Armstrong whine 1 billion times.

Green Day's hit "Basket Case" has joined Spotify's Billions Club, a playlist of all the songs with at least 1 billion streams on the platform. It's the first Green Day song to hit the milestone.

In a Facebook post responding to the news, Green Day writes, "What's that, you say!? Basket Case is in Spotify's BILLIONS CLUB?!" alongside a trio of exploding head emojis.

"Basket Case" originally appeared on Green Day's breakout 1994 album, Dookie, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier in February.

Green Day put out a new album, Saviors, in January. They'll launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in July, during which they'll also be playing Dookie and 2004's American Idiot in honor of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!