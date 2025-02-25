Green Day, Turnstile & more among 2025 Ottawa Bluesfest headliners

GREEN DAY ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Green Day and Turnstile are among the headliners for the 2025 Ottawa Bluesfest, taking place in the Canadian capital between July 10 and July 20.

Other headliners include Hozier, Papa Roach and Def Leppard. In the undercard you'll find The Linda Lindas, Daughtry, Pixies and Tom Morello.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OttawaBluesfest.ca.

