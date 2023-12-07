Green Day, Thirty Seconds to Mars performing on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024'

Green Day and Thirty Seconds to Mars will ring in 2024 on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Both bands are set to perform during the Hollywood party for this year's edition of the long-running ABC special, premiering December 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

Green Day will be playing a set of Dookie and American Idiot classics as well as the live debut of "Dilemma," a track off their upcoming album, Saviors. Thirty Seconds to Mars' set will include renditions "Stuck" and "Seasons" — cuts off their new record, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day — as well as their hit "The Kill."

Other Hollywood NYRE performers include Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Janelle Monáe and Ellie Goulding.

Jeannie Mai will host the Hollywood party, while Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora hold things down from New York City's Times Square.

