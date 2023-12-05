Green Day teases new ﻿'Saviors'﻿ song, "Dilemma"

Green Day is celebrating the holiday season with new music.

The "American Idiot" trio will drop a track called "Dilemma," a cut off their upcoming album Saviors, on Thursday, December 7, at 9 a.m. ET.

"Throwing a rager of a holiday party," Green Day teases. "'Dilemma' is out everywhere on Thursday, come by then to check it out."

"Dilemma" will be the third song released off of Saviors, following lead single "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and the track "Look Ma, No Brains!" The album will arrive in full on January 19.

Green Day will be supporting Saviors on a giant tour in 2024, which launches in the U.S. in July. The bill also includes The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

