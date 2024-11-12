Green Day shares live 'Bobby Sox' video

By Josh Johnson

Green Day has shared a new live video for "Bobby Sox," a track off their new album, Saviors.

The clip was filmed during the punk outfit's summer tour, which supported Saviors and also celebrated the 30th and 20th anniversaries of Dookie and American Idiot, respectively.

"We've had the best year ever playing these shows for you!!" Green Day says. "Here's a look back at 'Bobby Sox' from this summer. One of our favorites to play each night."

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

Saviors, which was released in January, is nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2025 Grammys. The singles "The American Dream is Killing Me" and "Dilemma" are up for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, respectively.

