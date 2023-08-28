Green Day sells ﻿'Nimrod'﻿ shirt featuring Donald Trump mugshot

Green Day turned former president Donald Trump's mugshot into a T-shirt.

The shirt featured Trump's booking photo from when he turned himself in at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail on Thursday, August 24, as part of his indictment over charges of election interference in Georgia. The mugshot is styled like the cover to Green Day's 1997 album, Nimrod, and features the word "nimrod" plastered over Trump's face.

In a Facebook post, Green Day refers to the shirt's subject as the "ultimate Nimrod," adding, "Good riddance," a reference to the album's song "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

The shirt was only available for 72 hours and appears to now be gone from Green Day's web store. It raised money to help provide food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.

Green Day reissued Nimrod in January to celebrate the album's 25th anniversary.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.