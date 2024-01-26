Green Day score fifth #1 UK album with 'Saviors'

While we won't know how they did in the U.S. for a couple of days, Green Day has topped the U.K. album charts with their new album, Saviors. It marks the band's fifth chart-topper in that country.

Speaking to the U.K.'s Official Charts, Billie Joe Armstrong said, "Thank you so much for our fifth number 1 record in the U.K. We're so excited about our future, about our album Saviors and just want to thank all the fans everywhere; the most important people to us -- fans, friends, family, whatever you want to call it."

"It’s been an amazing run for us so far, for decades, and we love you all. [We’re] really, truly grateful for this," he added.

The band previously hit #1 in the U.K. with American Idiot, 21st Century Breakdown, Revolution Radio and Father of All...

As previously reported, Green Day will support Saviors with a massive world tour. The U.S. leg, which will also feature The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas, launches in July.

Along with songs from Saviors, Green Day will be playing their albums Dookie and American Idiot in full on each night of the tour. Dookie is celebrating its 30th anniversary, while American Idiot is turning 20.

