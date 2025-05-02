Green Day releases new song 'Ballyhoo' off ﻿﻿deluxe ﻿'Saviors'﻿ album

Green Day has shared a new song called "Ballyhoo," a track off the upcoming deluxe version of the band's latest album, Saviors.

You can listen to "Ballyhoo" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer on YouTube.

The deluxe Saviors is due out May 23. It includes a total of seven bonus tracks.

The original Saviors dropped in 2024, and spawned the singles "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Dilemma."

In other Green Day news, the band was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday during a ceremony that featured remarks from actor Ryan Reynolds, among others.

"The biggest thank you goes out to every single one of YOU who showed up, keep showing up, and have been with us through it all," Green Day says. "You're the reason we get to keep doing what we love, and we can't wait to continue doing it FOREVER!!!"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

